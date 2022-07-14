Jonathan Carmel appointed Web3 and NFT Lead at Symphonic Distribution – Music Business Worldwide

Jonathan Carmel has joined Symphonic Distribution as its Web3 and NFT Lead.

The hire, says Symphonic, is its first executive appointment to “focus solely on building Web3 solutions” for its clients.

Carmel is a former Tour Manager & Artist Manager for artists such as Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis, Jack & Jack and Ben Platt.

In the past two years, says Symphonic, Carmel has been “deeply immersed in Web3 developments around Social Tokens, NFTs, and DeFi”, and brings “bountiful knowledge and experience to the quickly developing space”.

Carmel reports to Chief Partnership Officer Nick Gordon, who was promoted to the role in March and joined the company in 2018, shortly after it raised $4 million in a Series A funding round.

More recently, Symphonic raised $37 million in a Series B round of funding in January 2022.

Symphonic says that Carmel’s appointment aims to build “partnerships to cultivate a best-in-class Web3 toolkit and offering for its client roster”.

“Web3 provides creators with unique tools to build ownership, transparency, and community in ways that are both creative and equitable.” Jonathan Carmel

Jonathan Carmel, told MBW that “Web3 provides creators with unique tools to build ownership, transparency, and community in ways that are both creative and equitable.

“Myself and Symphonic very much align with this ethos and are tremendously excited to genuinely contribute to the space on behalf of our clients and the larger Music Web3 community.”

“Symphonic sees vast, additive sales and marketing tools within NFTs and the Web3 ecosystem.” Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon, Chief Partnership Officer at Symphonic, added: “Symphonic sees vast, additive sales and marketing tools within NFTs and the Web3 ecosystem.

“We’re committed to serving as a lighthouse as well as the research and development arm of our client base for this fast evolving new generation of fans, marketplaces, and product suites.”

Elsewhere in the Web3 space, Dequency was launched in July as a Web3 music sync licensing platform co-founded by Keatly Haldeman and backed up by $4.5 million in investment.

In June, Warner Music Group [2,122 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/”>Warner Music Group joined a funding round for San Francisco-based music platform Authentic Artists, whose WarpSound division hosts a roster of virtual artists powered by AI that can create “fully-dynamic original music and customizable interactive live performances in real-time”, the company said at the time.

Also in June, Warner Music Group-owned label Spinnin’ Records said it was “highlighting Web3 and NFTs as key spaces for the company” and its long-term goals, with plans to increase its investment in Web3 and NFT business development.Music Business Worldwide