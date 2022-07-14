Judge denies trial delay for former Trump aide Steven Bannon on Jan.6 contempt of Congress charges

A federal judge on Thursday once again denied former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s attempt to delay his trial on criminal contempt of Congress charges stemming from the House investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Bannon’s trial is set to begin Monday, after Judge Carl Nichols of U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., rejected a motion from Bannon to delay it until at least mid-October.

“We’re still going to be at trial on Monday,” Nichols said, NBC News reported from the courthouse.

Bannon’s attorneys had argued in a court filing Wednesday that the large amount of publicity ahead of the trial raised the risk of prejudice against him among the jurors to be selected to hear his case.