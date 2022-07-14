League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty among most tweeted esports leagues so far this year

Twitter has been revealing a bunch of information about the most tweeted about parts of the games industry over the first half of 2022. This data blowout also included esports and the various leagues and players that garnered the most attention on the social media platform.

In terms of leagues, the Brazilian division of League of Legends takes the top spot, followed closely by Apex Legends Global Series, the Korean League of Legends scene, the Call of Duty League, and finally the Overwatch League.

As for most tweeted about players, FalleN takes the top spot, with TenZ, Nobru, Fnx, Rekkles, Cabochard, S1mple, Mixwell, Scump, and Hungrybox following.

Lastly, the most tweeted about esports teams is topped by Loud, and is followed by Karmine Corp, Crazy Raccoon, FaZe Clan, PaiN Gaming, G2 Esports, T1, Los Grandes, Fnatic, and FURIA.