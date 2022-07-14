Categories
Celebrities

“Legally Blonde” Is 21 Years Old, So Here’s What The Cast Is Up To Now


I always forget that Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, is the same person who plays Cassie’s mom on Euphoria.

"Legally Blonde" Is 21 Years Old, So Here's What The Cast Is Up To Now

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Lauren Garafano

By Lauren Garafano

Lauren Garafano is a Buzzfeed Staff member since 2019 with 1061+ posts.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.