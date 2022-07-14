Categories Celebrities “Legally Blonde” Is 21 Years Old, So Here’s What The Cast Is Up To Now Post author By Lauren Garafano Post date July 14, 2022 No Comments on “Legally Blonde” Is 21 Years Old, So Here’s What The Cast Is Up To Now I always forget that Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, is the same person who plays Cassie’s mom on Euphoria. View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags ‘Blonde, cast, here’s, legally, years By Lauren Garafano Lauren Garafano is a Buzzfeed Staff member since 2019 with 1061+ posts. View Archive → ← Morgan Evans Couldn’t Resist Recreating A Legendary Beatles Photo | Buckeye Country 94.3 WMRN-FM → Call of Duty in the Clear Over Copyright, Trademark Infringement Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.