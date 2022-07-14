Let’s Rank the Movies From Phase 4 of the MCU From Worst to Best! – IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the sixth film in Phase 4 of the MCU and has been accompanied by seven Disney+ series. Responses to the films and shows so far have been mixed but we still have releases of She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a series of “I Am Groot” shorts, an untitled Halloween special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to change opinions of Phase 4 before the year concludes.

So far in Phase 4, we have had Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. After the first six Disney+ shows concluded, we discussed our rankings of the MCU Disney+ shows. So now that Thor: Love and Thunder is in theatres we thought it would be a good time to do the same with the movies of Phase 4.

Today’s Let’s Talk About topic is the movies of the MCU in Phase 4. We want to hear your thoughts on how you rank the latest movies in the MCU. Feel free to use your own metrics and criteria when sharing your opinion. Make your list based on characters, CGI, writing, direction, humor, or whatever else you feel stands out. Which of the movies has been the best for you? Has anything in Phase 4 excited you for what’s to come down the road? Which characters are you hoping to see make an appearance sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments.