Lewis Hamilton has Mercedes crew to thank for avoiding disaster as boss details epic feat

“It’s been a bit of a rough weekend but I’m really grateful. As a team, we got a third and fourth. That’s great points. And we move forward from here,” Hamilton said.

“I do really want to say a big thank you to the guys, the men and women in the garage, who worked so hard to rebuild the car. I had a brand-new car on Saturday morning.

“Unfortunately, something I don’t do too often [crashing], but so thankful to them for working so hard and we made some improvements this weekend, so we just have to keep chipping away.”