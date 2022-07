The health body adds: “You may be asked to have a blood test to rule out some of the possible causes of your symptoms, such as a chest infection.”

Am I at risk?

Most cases of lung cancer are caused by smoking, although people who have never smoked can also develop the condition.

In fact, “up to a quarter of lung cancers are diagnosed in people who have never smoked”, states the BMJ article.

Occupational exposure and pollution is a lesser-known but potentially significant risk factor.