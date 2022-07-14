Morgan Evans Couldn’t Resist Recreating A Legendary Beatles Photo | Buckeye Country 94.3 WMRN-FM

Morgan Evans couldn’t resist re-creating an iconic album cover during a stop in London… The country singer-songwriter posted a photo to his social media channels on Thursday (July 14), admitting that while he was in the crosswalk, he “spent some time holding up traffic on Abbey Road this morning,” Evans wrote in his caption. “Stoked to play some music tonight in London !”

Evans’ social media followers gushed that he “nailed it” as he shared his version of the unforgettable album cover by The Beatles. The legendary rock band released the 17-track collection in September 1969. The project, which is immediately recognizable by its album artwork, included timeless songs in its track list, like “Come Together,” “Here Comes The Sun” and other fan-favorites. See Evans’ re-creation of the album cover here: