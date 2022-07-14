Netherlands MOF Posts Synthesized Texts of DTA, Protocol With Norway in English

The Dutch Ministry of Finance July 12 posted online a synthesized text, in English, of the 1990 DTA and 2013 protocol with Norway and the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI), which entered into force Nov. 1, 2019. The MLI applies from: 1) Jan. 1, 2020, for withholding taxes; and 2) May 1, 2020, for all other taxes. The synthesized text is to facilitate the application of the MLI but isn’t a source of law. [Netherlands, Ministry of Finance, 07/12/22]

