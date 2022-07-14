New facility enables animal shelter to expand services

A current, ongoing plan is to develop emergency preparedness in the event of a disaster. The shelter partners with Sonoma CART (Community Animal Response Team) for training, networking and certification. A shelter evacuation drill already has been created and a shelter-in-place drill will be next.

The shelter aims to soon be certified as a Co-Located Shelter (in which the family and pets are either in the same building, different rooms, adjacent buildings or nearby facilities) as well as have mobile sheltering available should the need arise. Staff members participate in ongoing training to quality as Disaster Service Workers so that they can serve as first responders.

All these additional features are particularly important to Sonoma Valley residents. Pets Lifeline is the only shelter in the Valley, and if it didn’t exist to provide its array of services, stray animals would need to be taken to places such as Santa Rosa, Marin County or Napa County.

Since June 1, 2021, 613 animals — 175 dogs and 438 cats — have arrived at the shelter. During that time, 564 animals have left: 83 dogs were adopted, 83 were returned to their owner and two were transferred; 276 cats were adopted, 117 were returned to their owners and three were transferred.

Beginning in 1982, Pets Lifeline has provided 20,241 animals with shelter, care and protection; found “forever” homes for 12,590 cats and dogs; and returned 7,449 lost and frightened pets to their families.

The shelter collaborates with other local animal shelters to best serve the needs of animals and the community in general. With its additional space and services, Pets Lifeline can mainly focus on bringing in cats and dogs; in the past year, it has transferred only five animals. Sonoma County Animal Services and Lake County Animal Services, both open-admission shelters, are most in need of housing dogs, King said.

“We regularly visit them and take in dogs and cats from them,” she added. “It is an exciting day when we fill our van with animals from our partner shelters. We work also with Muttville [based in San Francisco], which is an amazing organization that is dedicated to senior dogs, and a variety of other partners, like Forgotten Felines, British Columbia Chihuahua rescue.”

Last year, more than 65 of the 482 lost and abandoned dogs that the shelter took in came from other shelters. The shelter’s ability to accommodate other animals depends on the conditions of the animals who are already there and how much space is available.

Pets Lifeline qualifies as a “no-kill” shelter, since its live release rate during the past five years is 97.8%, above the required 90 percent. A no-kill shelter also is defined as one that does not euthanize healthy or treatable animals even when the shelter is full, reserving euthanasia for terminally ill animals or those considered dangerous to public safety. Pets Lifeline also meets this requirement.

“But the animal welfare sector as a whole is moving away from the kill versus no kill terminology,” King said. “As an organization, our board and staff agree with this wholeheartedly and choose to focus on programs that reduce the supply of animals such as spay/neuter and Human Education, and instead focus on how many lives we can save.”

She says that regardless of whether they’re kill or no-kill, all shelters euthanize in cases where animals are a danger to the community or experiencing intense suffering.

Pets Lifeline is also celebrating its 40th anniversary. It’s roots date to 1982, when Helen Clary and a handful of other dedicated animal lovers, concerned that there were no local animal shelters or resources to help address the problem of stray and abandoned animals, decided to create a local animal welfare organization out of her home.

“Originally, the animal population was much more of a free-ranging nature, and Helen and company would return stray dogs to owners or find homes if no owners came forward,” King said. “She also spearheaded the spay/neuter movement back in the day to reduce the population of unwanted cats and dogs.”

The shelter relocated when the property on Eighth Street was donated, and construction of the original shelter was completed in 1987. Its mission is to protect and improve the lives of cats and dogs in need in Sonoma Valley through sheltering and adoption, humane education and community programs.

“Through the years, the mission has been updated to include the services we provide, with the result of bringing people and animals together,” King said. “Pets Lifeline has been successful in achieving its mission because we put the animals first. The organization has evolved into an outstanding community resource.

“Animal welfare, as we know it, reflects our ever-changing community. In a perfect world, we would work ourselves out of a job and not have lost and abandoned cats and dogs. To that end, we have great programs now to help keep animals in the home instead of coming into a shelter.”

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.