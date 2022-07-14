Patrick Reed risks angering rivals as rebel wears three LIV Golf logos at The Open

The 2018 Masters champion, who has won around £30million in prize money on the PGA Tour, explained at the time why he was making the jump. “It’s refreshing to see team golf again. It takes me back to college and Ryder Cup days,” Reed said.

“You’re not just playing for yourself — you’re playing for your team over there and that camaraderie. I’m excited about seeing more golf. You’re not just seeing coverage from featured groups — you’re seeing it from everywhere.”

As a past major champion, Reed is usually among the featured groups with the controversial figure often fighting at the top of the leaderboard. But, just like Mickelson and Poulter, Reed was snubbed by The Open and was given an early tee time while hardly any of his round was shown on TV.