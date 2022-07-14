Phil Mickelson causes outrage at The Open with LIV golfer snubbed by TV coverage

Phil Mickelson usually has the cameras following his every move at major championships, but TV cameras have barely shown a single shot of his opening round at The Open and fans watching are not impressed. Mickelson took a self-imposed sabbatical from the PGA Tour earlier this year after controversial comments he made about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series surfaced.

He ended up skipping both The Masters and the PGA Championship before making his first major appearance of the year at the US Open. The American golf icon was placed in one of the featured groups alongside Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen, but failed to make the cut for the weekend.

In the meantime, Mickelson has played both LIV Golf Invitational events in London and Portland in recent weeks. The controversial event has caused a stir among fellow players and the sport’s governing bodies.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have issued sanctions against players who have joined LIV Golf. And the R&A have become the first major to speak out on the breakaway circuit with chief executive Martin Slumbers saying it is “driven by money”.