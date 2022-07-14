Categories Entertainment Phil Welch Stadium to host ‘Encanto’ movie night on Friday Post author By Google News Post date July 14, 2022 No Comments on Phil Welch Stadium to host ‘Encanto’ movie night on Friday Phil Welch Stadium to host ‘Encanto’ movie night on Friday News-Press Now Source link Related Tags baseball, Cinema, Encanto, Friday, host, ky turner, movie, movie night, music video, night’, Phil, phil welch stadium, Sport, stadium, Welch By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Sky and Virgin Media alert: Free Xbox and Netflix deals end TODAY – don’t miss out → Report: Apple the “most likely” winner of Sunday Ticket rights, at possibly $3 billion per year – ProFootballTalk Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.