Reece Topley claimed record six-for as England level series with Lord’s hammering of India







England’s Reece Topley celebrates one of his six wickets as England levelled the series at Lord’s

Reece Topley took six wickets as England fought back brilliantly from their heavy defeat to India on Tuesday to level the series with a 100-run hammering of their own in the second one-day international at Lord’s.

England were bowled out for just 110 in their series-opening 10-wicket drubbing at The Kia Oval, and though they again were skittled short of batting their full 50 overs, their 247-run target ultimately proved far too challenging for India on a testing pitch.

Topley (6-24) claimed record figures for an England bowler in ODI cricket to rip through the Indian batting line-up as the visitors were bundled out for 146 in 38.5 overs.

More to follow…

Watch the series-deciding third ODI between England and India on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday. Coverage starts at 10.30am with the first ball at 11am.