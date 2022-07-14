Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in Air India bombing, shot to death in Surrey | CBC News

Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, has been shot to death in Surrey, B.C.

A witness in the 8200-block of 128 Street told CBC he heard three shots and that Malik was hit in the neck. Malik owned a business in the area.

Surrey RCMP confirmed a man was shot at that location at around 9:30 a.m. PT and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. They say it appears to be a targeted shooting and are not releasing his name.

A suspect vehicle was located in the 12200-block of 82 Avenue engulfed in fire, according to police.

Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to a pair of 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

