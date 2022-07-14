Statins: The adverse side effect that can slowly appear on skin – ‘Should raise concern’

It can recur, however, if the treatment with the statins is resumed, or a similar medication is taken in the future.

Fortunately, a lichenoid drug eruption is not considered fatal, contagious, or generally harmful to health, so it shouldn’t deter people from taking statins.

Scientific reviews have shown that around one in every 50 people who take the medication for five years will avoid a serious cardiac event.

Some people are able to reduce their cholesterol to safe levels by changing their diet and exercising more, however.