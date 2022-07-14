The Point, July 14, 2022: To vote in Florida’s August primary election, you must register by July 25 – WUFT News





• Miami Herald ($): There’s a $3 million mystery behind University of Florida’s brand new academic unit. “The University of Florida has received $3 million in taxpayer funds to establish a new academic center focused on civics courses. But the university did not ask for it, a secretive group did. The group is so obscure that even the Florida lawmaker who asked the Legislature for the funding on the organization’s behalf does not know who is behind the group.”

• WCJB: Leadership changes at the Gainesville Police Department. “Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry announced Acting Chief Lonnie Scott will officially become the Gainesville Police Department’s next police chief starting July 25. Former Chief Tony Jones, who became the city’s acting chief operating officer in January, is being appointed the City’s special advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs.”

• Gainesville Sun ($): Trail extension to link Archer with shops in Celebration Pointe in Southwest Gainesville. “Cyclists and pedestrians will soon be able to travel down a new trail stretching from Archer to Celebration Pointe, county officials say. Alachua County Public Works has begun construction of the ‘Shared-Use Nonmotorized’ (SUN) Trail along Archer Road from Southwest 75th Terrace to 41st Boulevard. The existing trail will be extended about 2.4 miles under the current plan.”

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The deadline to register to vote in primaries is approaching soon. “Primary elections in Florida will take place next month, and the deadline to register to vote is fast approaching. Voters have until July 25 to register if they want to cast a ballot in the upcoming state and local primary elections. Primary Election Day is on Aug. 23.”

• News Service of Florida: Citizens could hit 1.2 million policies this year. “Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has received a flood of policies during the past two years as private insurers have shed customers and sought hefty rate increases because of financial troubles.”

• WMFE-Orlando: First African American woman takes her place in Statuary Hall. “On Wednesday, the first and only statue of an African American was unveiled in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. The statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, activist and founder of Bethune-Cookman University replaces one of a Confederate General.”

• City & State Florida: Florida saw rise in people relocating to state during the pandemic. “The report, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, compared migration patterns in 2018 and 2019 to those in 2020 and 2021, after the pandemic’s onset. Researchers found that the overall number of state-to-state moves decreased 15% after the pandemic began, but there was still plenty of movement among some states. “

• WLRN-Miami: Could historic preservation help affordable housing in Miami? This group hopes so. “As South Florida becomes the epicenter of the housing crisis, a new way to approach the problem is just getting its first test.”

• News Service of Florida: Cargo increases at Florida ports, while cruise industry needs time to recover to pre-pandemic levels. “Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75% in 2021 from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday. But the Florida Ports Council thinks the passenger-cruise industry is still a year or two from regaining pre-pandemic strength.”

• Florida Today ($): Weather OK for first of two SpaceX Florida launches set for this week. “Weather conditions look solid for SpaceX’s next launch from Florida, an International Space Station resupply mission set to take flight just a few days before another liftoff from a neighboring pad.”

