Will schools close due to hot weather? Everything you need to know ahead of 35C heat blast

Will schools close due to the hot weather?

Despite soaring temperatures forecast to continue into next week, there is no single rule which states that schools must close in periods of extreme weather.

The rules around temperatures in schools are the same as those in the workplace, where there is no specific number used as a threshold to determine whether establishments are open or not.

While there is no rule for school closures, the Government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) states there is a responsibility from employers to ensure conditions are “reasonable” in a workplace for their staff.

Official HSE guidance says: “In offices or similar environments, the temperature in workplaces must be reasonable.

“There’s no law for maximum working temperature, or when it’s too hot to work.”