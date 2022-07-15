10 Best Heist Movies Reddit Users Recommend To Get Your Heart Racing

The recent release of Micheal Bay’s Ambulance earlier this year left fans hungry for more, with the movie offering a satisfying heist movie through unusual camera angles and a captivating plot full of twists and turns. Its release reignited the much-loved heist genre and led to many Reddit users searching for more crime movies guaranteed to give them the same adrenaline rush as Ambulance.

Whether it’s jumping in the passenger seat of a high-speed getaway driver or a gun-wielding clown, there is no shortage of heist movies for viewers to watch that want to feel their hearts race.

10 Quick Change (1990)





Quick Change abandons the slickness associated with heist movies and provides fans with Bill Murray in a clown outfit, who pulls off a seemingly easy bank robbery until all goes south when the character’s escape route proves to be more difficult than the crime itself.

This somewhat fun flick brings a comedic element that replaces the serious attitude seen within the genre and offers fans a viewing experience that is both hilarious and action-packed. Reddit user osojoso suggested that Quick Change was “extremely entertaining and criminally overlooked,” with many fans disregarding the movie’s ability to be a satisfying heist movie despite its clever use of dialogue and outlandish performances proving those viewers wrong.





9 Logan Lucky (2017)





Logan Lucky put a new spin on the heist movie, and through its incredible cast of Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig offered fans a refreshing yet hilarious crime movie. This fun and fast-paced flick follows three brothers as they plan and attempt to rob a racing circuit whilst also remaining undetected from the very people that could catch them in the act.

Logan Lucky abandons the typical casino and bank setting, replacing it with an unlikely target that mirrors the speed at which the story progresses. Joe-Lollo explained how the film offers a new take on the heist movie “that visits new territory for the genre” with the southern charm of each character and its ability to shock fans whilst also making them laugh, something which hasn’t been done before.





8 Ocean’s Eleven (2001)





Ocean’s Eleven is a great crime comedy that combines genres to offer fans a lighthearted take on the typical gangster heist movie. The movie was such a success that it later progressed into a well-known franchise that many fans rewatch due to its ability to create a funny yet well-planned and executed crime flick that satisfied power-hungry fans.

The movie homed in on the secrecy needed when planning a heist by hosting many hidden meetings in low-lit booths whilst also giving each character a specific talent vital to the heist’s success. Ocean’s Eleven is a multi-faceted heist movie that impressed crime fans like lebrongarnet, who expressed that “Oceans Eleven vibes with [its] 70s styling and [is] absolutely hilarious”.





7 The Town (2010)





The Town made waves when it was released in 2010, and according to many fans, including Reddit user DkTwVXtt7j1, it “is one of the best modern heist movies” to date. The movie’s littered with stellar performances that help to bring the movie’s unusual premise alive, with many of the characters mocking ‘respected’ professions as they disguise themselves before committing heinous heists.

The story both humanizes and villanizes Doug as the romance between him and Claire showcases his conscience whilst also highlighting his desire to carry out more heists due to his criminal past. The Town allows its characters to go somewhat unnoticed, adding sleuth-like suspense that is continuously built upon and heightened by its violent scenes that leave even the toughest of viewers gripping the edge of their seats.





6 Baby Driver (2017)





Baby Driver looks like it cost more than it did due to its high-quality car stunts and slick settings. kyhansen1509 suggested that “Baby Driver is a fun one” to watch as it allows viewers a front-row seat to the action and even involves them in planning the heist as they accompany the characters to meetings.

Whether it’s the movie’s incredible soundtrack that plays alongside the polished car stunts or the clever LED glasses that would have resulted in their final heist being a success, Baby Driver is definitely a fun movie that is guaranteed to get fans’ hearts racing, even after its opening scene.





5 Sexy Beast (2000)





Sexy Beast embodied the British cockney twang viewers historically associate with the working class of London, which now commonly makes appearances in other British gangster flicks like The Gentlemen and Legend. The movie follows a retired gangster named Gal as he attempts to enforce boundaries between himself and his menacing ex-boss, who wants him to go on one final heist.

Sexy Beast showcases the inability to fully step away from a life of crime after one has made a living out of being a prolific criminal, with many fans like Baystain labeling it “a wicked movie.” The crime thriller is known for being a heist movie, but rather than focussing on the actual act, it highlights the run-up to it and the constant pressure Gal faces from Don, heightened by stellar performances by both Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley.





4 Heat (1995)





Heat is one of Val Kilmer’s best movies as viewers see him work alongside Robert DeNiro to pull off a final robbery, much to the annoyance of Lieutenant Hanna, who attempts to catch them and their gang out. Neil McCauley cleverly references the movie’s title as he explains how being observant is the key to executing a successful heist, which the characters know all too well.

Heat‘s storyline offers viewers a refreshing set of characters, especially Lieutenant Hanna, who openly admits that the gang is talented in their criminal craft rather than just seeing them as a group of petty thieves. The movie is action-packed from the very beginning, succeeding in combining action with a great plot rather than substituting the story for cheap tricks and the stunts the gang pulls off are among “one of the best ways to enjoy surround sound,” as recognized by laserbuck.









3 Rififi (1955)





According to Samourai89, “Rififi set the cinematic rule book for how to make a heist film” with Jules Dassin showcasing his talent as a director. This classic crime thriller follows Tony after his release from prison, but his love for jewels and his ex-girlfriend sees him take on a heist job that later endangers the lives of those that participated in the robbery.

The movie is most famous for its intricately directed final scene that is free of dialogue and takes place over a 10-minute period. By omitting sound, Rififi builds suspense through shared glances and the threat of being caught to create an in-depth heist scene that also silences its fans who find themselves alongside the movie’s incredible cast.





2 Heist (2001)





Heist is considered one of the best heist movies of all time and tells everything viewers need to know through its cleverly chosen title. The movie follows a professional thief who is well respected within the world of crime as he embarks on one last heist alongside his convict pals, creating a fast-paced, action-packed, and slick crime thriller that got fans’ blood pumping.

This fast-moving flick contains a star-studded cast that embodies the sophisticated criminals viewers imagine when they picture professional thieves. Heist‘s clever use of dialogue created many memorable one-liners that fans continue to reference today, but it was the final plot twist that left viewers speechless. One Icy-Engineering1583 explained how “the last 20 minutes are iconic, for every actor involved, for every little element of the action” and its fans.





1 Inside Man (2006)





Inside Man reignites fans’ love for the heist movie with its sophisticated plot creating an intricate bank robbery that saw Detective Keith Frazier meet face to face with the inside man. Inside Man exceeded fans’ expectations as it showcased how to execute a well-written crime thriller, resulting in viewers feeling sympathy towards the ‘bad’ guy.

The movie stayed loyal to its pace throughout with each twist leaving viewers gripped to their screens in true Spike Lee Fashion, but belfman was quick to point out that although “‘Spike Lee doesn’t usually go for conventional genres like the heist movie […] he nailed it”.

