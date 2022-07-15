12 Famous People Who Actually Sang For Roles And 11 Who Were Faking It And Lip-Synced

Bradley worked with a vocal coach for several months before shooting the movie and even shared that performing with Lady Gaga urged him to sing for real. He said, “When I knew I wanted to do this movie and have [Lady Gaga] and sing everything live was that I had to create these guys that are so idiosyncratic and iconic and, you know, they’re like rock stars.” Even Lady Gaga was shocked by his singing voice and said, “He opened his mouth to sing. I was blown away by his voice because he sings from his gut, and he sings from his soul. I was overwhelmed by his ability to tell a story with his voice.”

View this video on YouTube

Lady Gaga / youtube.com

