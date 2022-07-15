Categories
17 TV And Movie Actors Who Wore A Wig For Their Role And Became Literally Unrecognizable — Like, You Can’t Tell It’s Even Them


A different hairstyle really shakes things up.

Hair and makeup are absolutely key when it comes to bringing a character to life on screen.

Some celebs have been challenged to change up their everyday looks from shaving their head to dying their hair a totally different color. But one of the most simple solutions when you need a new hairdo in a pinch? Wearing a wig.

Here are a bunch of TV and movie stars that rocked a wig for their iconic roles over the years. Take a look:

1.

To start, Dacre Montgomery’s made the mullet stylish again with his retro look in Stranger Things.


© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Taylor Lautner’s lusciously long mane in The Twilight Saga: New Moon made us all wish we had hair extensions.

3.

If you didn’t already know, this was Jared Leto in the House of Gucci, it would be near impossible to tell thanks to his unrecognizable movie makeover.


Fabio Lovino / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

4.

Tight curls made Sarah Paulson look like a completely different woman in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.


© FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

Emma Stone proved two hair colors are SO much better than one in Cruella.


Laurie Sparham / © Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

6.

ScarJo may have been wearing a wig in Iron Man 2 but the redhead look was pretty much made for her.


Merrick Morton / © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

7.

Don’t pretend like you didn’t wish your hair could get as blonde as Jason Isaacs’ wig in the Harry Potter film series.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

8.

Jennifer Garner’s fiery red hair was a staple during the ’00s while she was starring in Alias.


Scott Garfield / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

You could always count on Effie to have the most vibrant hair color in the house during the Hunger Games franchise.


Murray Close / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

The best way to describe Ramona Flowers’ hair in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World? Bold, bright, and bad ass.


Double Negative / © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

11.

Amy Manson ditched her dark hair and sported a red wig when she played Merida in Once Upon a Time.


Jack Rowand / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

Lena Headey’s channeled some serious pixie cut vibes as Cersei Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

13.

Nicole Kidman changed up her look by going grey in Top of the Lake.


See-Saw Films / © Sundance Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.

Myrtle Snow made a major statement on American Horror Story: Coven with her crimson crimped hair fans couldn’t help but love.


Michele K. Short / © FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

15.

While Uma Thurman isn’t typically a brunette, she really nailed it with this jet black fringe wig in Pulp Fiction.


© Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

16.

Julia Roberts gave this bob-inspired wig a new life when she recycled it for the 2016 film, Mother’s Day. Fun fact: She actually got it from the set of Notting Hill, one of her past rom-coms.


Ron Batzdorff / © Open Road Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

17.

And finally, Moira’s signature in Schitt’s Creek? Her eclectic collection of wigs, of course.


© CBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

What other famous TV and movie wigs would you add to this list? Let me know in the comments!



