2022 Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities – Featuring Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The metaverse refers to an interconnected network of shareable and persisting virtual worlds. End-users experience a sense of social presence and spatial awareness in a three-dimensional virtual space and participate in an extensive virtual economy. The term “metaverse” was coined in 1992, but the technology necessary to realize the concept did not exist then.
This study comprehensively analyzes the global metaverse industry, including its evolution from a concept to a bold bet, and identifies key technology components that constitute the metaverse architecture. It highlights developmental directions for the near future and notable ecosystem participants (vendors), specifically discussing their focus and product priorities.
It also assesses emerging application opportunities across sectors with real-world use case examples. Growth opportunities for market participants such as developers, service providers, and solution providers are included in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Introduction to the Metaverse
- Next – Generation Computing Platform
- The Significance of the Metaverse
- The Origins of the Metaverse
- Deconstructing the Metaverse
3. Metaverse Technology Architecture
- Technology Architecture
- Development Stages of the Metaverse
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Metaverse in Summary
- Key Participants
- The Big 4 – Microsoft
- The Big 4 – Meta (Formerly Facebook)
- The Big 4 – Google
- The Big 4 – Apple
- Virtual World Platforms – Cryptocurrency – based and Others
5. The Meta Economy
- Metaverse Market Trends
- PACE – Prioritized Application Areas for the Metaverse
- PACE – Prioritization Explained
- Use Case Examples – Automotive and Education
- Use Case Examples – Media and Retail
- The Metaverse Opportunity for Businesses
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Developer Economy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Ethical Challenges
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4pcte?