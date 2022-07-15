2022 Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities – Featuring Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The metaverse refers to an interconnected network of shareable and persisting virtual worlds. End-users experience a sense of social presence and spatial awareness in a three-dimensional virtual space and participate in an extensive virtual economy. The term “metaverse” was coined in 1992, but the technology necessary to realize the concept did not exist then.

This study comprehensively analyzes the global metaverse industry, including its evolution from a concept to a bold bet, and identifies key technology components that constitute the metaverse architecture. It highlights developmental directions for the near future and notable ecosystem participants (vendors), specifically discussing their focus and product priorities.

It also assesses emerging application opportunities across sectors with real-world use case examples. Growth opportunities for market participants such as developers, service providers, and solution providers are included in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Introduction to the Metaverse

Next – Generation Computing Platform

The Significance of the Metaverse

The Origins of the Metaverse

Deconstructing the Metaverse

3. Metaverse Technology Architecture

Technology Architecture

Development Stages of the Metaverse

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Metaverse in Summary

Key Participants

The Big 4 – Microsoft

The Big 4 – Meta (Formerly Facebook)

The Big 4 – Google

The Big 4 – Apple

Virtual World Platforms – Cryptocurrency – based and Others

5. The Meta Economy

Metaverse Market Trends

PACE – Prioritized Application Areas for the Metaverse

PACE – Prioritization Explained

Use Case Examples – Automotive and Education

Use Case Examples – Media and Retail

The Metaverse Opportunity for Businesses

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Developer Economy

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Ethical Challenges

