22 Facts That Are Making Me Feel Incredibly Smart This Week

In 1944, Doohan’s division was sent to Normandy to fight in D-Day. They made it to land, and had to battle two German battalions that had set sand traps, in addition to German snipers. The division was able to traverse the entire beach, and Doohan himself took out two of the German snipers before being shot six times. One of the bullets completely blew away his middle finger. A bullet that hit his chest would have been fatal had he not been carrying a cigarette case in his pocket. Doohan made a full recovery and even went back into the military before attending drama school and pivoting to acting. He often attempted to hide his missing middle finger during his performances.



Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

