500,000 Britons may have energy bill direct debit hikes reviewed – will you?

Amid surging complaints about soaring energy charges and credit balances, Ofgem said that although it “did not find evidence” of “unjustifiably high direct debits” it has called for action. It has called for all energy firms that hiked customers’ bills by more than 100 percent between 1 February and 30 April 2022 to review them. This is despite the price cap rising by 54 percent to £1,971 from £1,277. Ofgem estimates that 100,000 Britons were affected by hikes of this level.

The research found that out of a total of 17 large suppliers in the market, the majority were found only to have minor issues.

However, Ofgem highlighted that five had “moderate and severe” weaknesses.

Ofgem said: “Where appropriate, Ofgem also expects suppliers to adjust any miscalculations, including making repayments if needed, and consider whether a goodwill payment is warranted.”

Ofgem has given energy companies two weeks to do this.

If the suppliers don’t take action fast enough, Ofgem will consider enforcement action.

After the April price hike to energy bills, the average bill rose by 62 percent for people paying by direct debit.

The latest predictions by Cornwall Insight suggest that the price cap could rise again to £3,244 from October this year.

READ MORE: UK recession warning as Britons told to take ‘precautionary measures’