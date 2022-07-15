Categories
Entertainment

7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (July 15-17)


If variety is the spice of life, then you can make a very tasty meal out of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more streaming services. 

At the top of the weekend watchlist are the return of two fan-favorite shows, Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 and What We Do in the Shadows season 4. The former is unveiling its final chapter on a weekly basis, while the latter reunites the vampires (and their non-vampiric familiar Guillermo) who have been scattered to the wind. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.