Alison Moyet erupts at men using ladies’ toilets to intimidate women

Moyet, 61, told how she was in a loo when a man came in and deliberately urinated in front of her. The star backed calls for single-sex facilities to be kept and said men who used women’s toilets are trying to “disrupt our sense of safety.”

She spoke out after images appeared of a burly male blatantly using a ladies loo at Dublin Airport. Several women felt threatened and uncomfortable but did not feel able to tell him to get out.

The singer stressed she has never had any issue with a trans-woman in a ladies and defended their use of the single-sex facilities.

She said: “Never in my 61 years have I encountered a trans-woman in women’s toilets who was anything but mindful and proper.”

Moyet said her own experience came while she was in rehearsals.

“I was washing my hands when a bloke took the stall one foot from me,” she said.