Archie Harrison’s heart-melting names for parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry opens up fatherhood and ‘cheekiness’ of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been cautious with sharing information regarding their children Archie and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. Nevertheless, Meghan and Harry have occasionally let slip a few heartwarming details regarding their family life, including their son’s love for waffles and one of his favourite songs.

Ahead of Christmas 2021, the couple also appeared to share how Archie calls them. Meghan and Prince Harry released in late December their Christmas card, which included a personal message and an adorable picture of the family of four. The card read: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two children – Archie and Lili

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie during their tour to South Africa

The message went on to say the couple had made donations to several organisations “that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.” After highlighting the organisations that had received their contributions, the card ended with the family’s best wishes for a “happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year”. The card sparked a frenzy as it included the first-ever picture of Lili released to the public by Meghan and Harry. In the portrait, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the tot giggles while being lifted up in the air by Meghan. READ MORE: Meghan ‘on path to unparalleled stardom’ and ‘new form of celebrity’

Prince Harry carrying a laptop case with the words ‘Archie’s Papa’ embroidered

Archie and Prince Harry, sitting next to the Duchess, look at the newborn with huge smiles on their faces. This message wasn't the first time the Duke of Sussex was referred to as "papa" when it comes to his son. In September last year, during a working trip to New York, Prince Harry was seen carrying a laptop case while leaving 50 United Nations Plaza. The black case had the words "Archie's Papa" embroidered in white in one corner.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in June

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California

Archie and Lili joined Prince Harry and Meghan during their trip to the UK in early June. The family of four travelled across the pond to celebrate in person the historic 70 years of the Queen on the throne. This trip also provided the chance for Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to meet in person for the first time Lili, born in June last year, and catch up with Archie. A royal source close to Charles and Camilla opened up a few weeks after the meeting behind closed doors.

They said: “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. “The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. “The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. “He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toured South Africa with Archie in September 2019