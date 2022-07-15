Army emergency: Apache helicopter transmits squawk over Suffolk indicating difficulties





The military chopper issued the signal at an altitude of 2,400ft. The signal is used to convey an unspecified emergency.

A 7700 squawk code is designed to alert Air Traffic Control to an aircraft in distress. It can often be used to indicate a technical or engineering issue with the aircraft. The AH-64E Apache helicopter appeared to be on a route between Sudbury and Newmarket when it sent the signal. It is a model considered to be one of the most advanced attack helicopters anywhere in the world.

The Government announced in January that more than a dozen AH-64E Apaches were undergoing test flights with the British Army. Wattisham Flying Station took delivery of 14 of the aircraft with 36 more due to arrive by the summer of 2024. The helicopters are expected to enter operational capability early next year, according to the Government. They have been hailed for their improved sensors and lethality, upgraded weapons systems and heightened communications compared to predecessor, the MK1. READ MORE ABOUT A MADELEINE MCCANN SUSPECT BEING EXAMINED

AH-64E Apaches have also been compared to high-end super cars as they boast a top speed of 186 mph (300kmh). They are capable of detecting 256 potential targets at the same time and prioritising the most urgent threats within seconds up to a range of 10 miles (16km) away. A distance 57 times the length of HMS Queen Elizabeth or over twice the length of the Grand National course, according to the Government, which signed a 20-year agreement with Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the fleet. Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said on news of the test flights: “There can be no doubt these impressive Apache helicopters will help the Army sustain its battle-winning capabilities in future operations.” DON’T MISS:

Elizabeth line facing disaster as massive ‘£275M bailout likely’ [REVEALED]

Police and fire service swarm riverside as body found in water [REPORT]

Royal Family: Meghan given nickname by California neighbours [LATEST]

“In addition to its vital defence purpose, this cutting-edge technology will create and support hundreds of UK jobs.” This week saw news that deep tech start-up, Hadean, has been awarded a contract to help build and scale a cloud distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army. The agreement marks Hadean’s first direct commitment with military end-users and sets the scene for the wider introduction and application of cloud-based computing in the MoD’s Defence Synthetic Environment Platform, and Collective Training Transformation Programme. Using Hadean’s Web 3.0 technology, the project will blend different 2D, 3D and Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) elements of training environments for land warfare into one simulation, capable of running larger scenarios for remotely located physical and virtual users.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis said: “It is a great honour to be part of this programme, which will equip British war-fighters with the necessary computing power to conduct live and synthetic training with their peers and help drive performance improvements. “The technology demonstrated here will also help enable greater degrees of multi-national Live, Virtual and Constructive collective training.” The programme is expected to start this summer and be completed by spring 2023.