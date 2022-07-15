Better Call Saul fans ‘spot’ Lalo Salamanca in Breaking Bad Hector scene ‘Did appear!’

The family portrait isn’t the only Easter egg Breaking Bad fans have now spotted after Lalo’s death.

In the season five premiere after Walt and Jesse killed Gus and blew up the lab, Hank Shrader (Dean Norris) investigates.

And in what seemed to be a throwaway comment at the time, Hank pointed out they found two bodies beneath the lab’s floor.

However, they were unidentifiable at the time, with fans only now realising they belonged to Howard and Lalo.

Better Call Saul season 6 continues Mondays on AMC in the USA and Tuesdays on Netflix UK.