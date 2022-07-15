Bond yields slip, key yield curve inversion narrows as investors consider the Fed’s next move

A key Treasury yield curve inversion narrowed on Friday, after hitting its steepest level since 2000 the previous day.

Yield-curve inversions, or when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than longer-term ones, are often viewed by markets as signs that a recession is coming.

But the gap between the 2-year and 10-year yields shrunk Friday as traders weighed the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting, not 100 basis points.

At 2 a.m. ET, the 2-year yield (which is more sensitive to changes in monetary policy) slipped 3 basis points to around 3.1138%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just over 1 basis point to 2.9447%

Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded rose slightly to trade around 3.1049%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.