Brentwood Library Roundup: Animology, Cupcake Wars, Gentle Yoga

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.

See the full list of events below.

The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:

Monday, July 18

The Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 pm. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.

Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! This week’s craft is Ocean Suncatchers. Register online here.

Tuesday, July 19

Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m.Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.

Animology will take place at 1 p.m. Kids can meet nocturnal animals and learn how nighttime creatures adapt to surviving in the dark world. No registration is required.

Cupcake Wars will take place at 5 p.m. Join us for a competitive cupcake decorating contest! Inspired by our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” we’ll be creating unique and tasty treats. We recommend working in teams of 2-4, but individuals are welcome to play. All supplies provided and a winning team will be selected at the end by a library judge! Register online here.

Wednesday, July 20

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.

League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Join us to hear from our well-known Brentwood Librarian Susan Earl, Director of the beautiful John Holt Brentwood Library. You cannot imagine the many services available to you in this wonderfully equipped library. Susan will introduce us to several different forms of books to borrow, as well as non-book items, such as paintings, hot spots, music and so much more! Register online here.

Lego Club will take place at 4 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®. Register online here.

How to use a Genealogy Software Program – Online will take place at 6 p.m.Have you been keeping track of your family tree only online in Ancestry, or just on paper? Learn what a genealogy software like Family Tree Maker, Legacy, or Family Historian, and the like, can do for you. Register here.

Thursday, July 21

Commotion in the Ocean will take place at 10 a.m. Set sail on the seven seas through music and movement in this preschool class. We will explore the ocean as we sing songs, play instruments, and move our bodies. Parents are welcome to join the fun! Ages 4-5. Register here.

Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. The class fee is $5. Register here.

Storyteller Donna Washington will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a special story time from an award-winning internationally known master storyteller, artist-educator, and author. No registration is required.

Teen D&D Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.

Friday, July 22

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. The class fee is $5. Register online here.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.

Seaside Cinema will take place at 7 p.m. It’s our favorite underwater Monster Movie! Join us for a viewing of this classic shark movie. We’re going to need a bigger boat! Register online here.

Saturday, July 23

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Sunday, July 24

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.