Cancer symptoms: The UK has the ‘highest’ death rate for mesothelioma – signs

Mesothelioma is diagnosed in around 2,700 people each year in the UK, yet the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has only recently recommended new treatment to be funded by the NHS. The immunotherapy is the first of its kind in over 10 years for the treatment of mesothelioma. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a pharmaceutical company, created the treatments: Opdivo® (nivolumab) and Yervoy® (ipilimumab).

Patients in England and Wales, who have “malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM)” may now be offered the immunotherapy treatment.

Liz Darlison, CEO of Mesothelioma UK, said: “Mesothelioma is a devastating and hard to treat disease with people often diagnosed at a late stage and typically facing a poor prognosis.

“This decision from NICE has the potential to change the outlook for patients with MPM.”

The UK has the highest mesothelioma mortality rate globally, which has been attributed to asbestos not being banned until 1999.

