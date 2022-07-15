Carol Vorderman gobsmacked after x-rated Gogglebox probe ‘Have you missed out?’

Carol Vorderman will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox tonight with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. The former Countdown star has shared a preview clip from the instalment on her Twitter account in which she is left stunned by Gyles’ x-rated admission.

Carol shared a hilarious video clip from the programme with her 484,000 Twitter followers on Friday morning.

While she is sitting on a sofa with Gyles she bluntly asks him: “Have you ever tried rough sex?”

He replied: “No, to be honest, I have never tried rough sex.”

“I have never tried any of that,” he exclaimed as they were watching a programme about intimacy.

