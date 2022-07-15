Carol Vorderman gobsmacked after x-rated Gogglebox probe ‘Have you missed out?’

Carol Vorderman will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox tonight with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. The former Countdown star has shared a preview clip from the instalment on her Twitter account in which she is left stunned by Gyles’ x-rated admission.
Carol shared a hilarious video clip from the programme with her 484,000 Twitter followers on Friday morning.
While she is sitting on a sofa with Gyles she bluntly asks him: “Have you ever tried rough sex?”
He replied: “No, to be honest, I have never tried rough sex.”
“I have never tried any of that,” he exclaimed as they were watching a programme about intimacy.
A shocked Carol turned to the former MP and added: “Really?
“Do you feel like you have missed out in life because you haven’t?”
However, the 74-year-old replied: “No, my wife said to me, ‘We have three children, and now we have discovered what causes it, we can put a stop to it.'”
Carol, 61, started laughing at Gyles’ tongue-in-cheek response as the clip came to an end.
He added: “I’ll tell you what is really lovely – I would suggest this seriously to people, particularly if you’re living on your own – get a friend over to watch the TV with you.
“It’s a really nice way of enjoying an evening or an afternoon.”
Reflecting on his friendship with Carol, Gyles explained: “We are very old friends, but I had forgotten how easy it was being together.
“It was just fun having a programme to chat about, having the snacks – we must have put on several pounds between us over the past couple of weeks. Snack, snack, snack.”
