Countdown fans baffled as Anne Robinson doesn’t say goodbye at end of final show ‘Strange’

Anne Robinson fronted her final episode of Countdown on Wednesday afternoon but she simply signed off the show with her signature wink to the camera with no mention of her exit. Channel 4 viewers were left baffled as to why the veteran broadcaster failed to mention it was her final day presenting the game show.

Countdown fans were expecting Anne to announce her departure during Wednesday’s instalment of the show.

There was no mention of her exit from herself or her Countdown colleagues, and her final conundrum was the word “loathsome”.

At the end of the instalment, she thanked Susie Dent, guest star Jenny Ryan from The Chase, and co-star Rachel Riley as usual.

The former Weakest Link host ended the show with: “Thank you for watching. Bye.”

READ MORE: Ann Widdecombe in huge row with union chief ‘Back to 70s!’