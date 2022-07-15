Cuphead: How To Summon The Djimmi And Make The Game Much Easier

Cuphead’s long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC upped the ante of an already legendarily challenging game. With a whole new Isle to contend with, including six of the toughest enemies in the game, it’s never been harder to get to the credits with every boss defeated. In addition to the challenges posed, the DLC also introduced a ton of new tools at the player’s disposal, including powerful weapons, charms, and even a brand new playable character. However, one of the strongest new additions isn’t something you can buy at Porkrind’s Emporium. Here’s how to make your wish come true and double your HP with the Djimmi.
How to summon the Djimmi in Cuphead
Summoning the Djimmi is quick and easy and can be done from the very start of the game. All you need to do is stand in one place on the map and run in a tight circle. After a brief moment, the Djimmi will appear and announce, “You’ve freed the Djimmi!” With that, you’ll double your HP, and will have a six hearts baseline until you defeat your next boss (you can go even higher with the right charms equipped).