Doctor’s appeal over right to pay for private health care dismissed by B.C. court | CBC News

B.C.’s highest court has dismissed an appeal of a landmark decision upholding the province’s public health care laws.

A panel of three justices at the B.C. Court of Appeal on Friday rejected Dr. Brian Day’s argument that a lower court judge had made critical errors of fact in denying his constitutional challenge to legislation that prevents patients from accessing private medical treatment when wait times in the public system are too long.

In his reasons for judgment, Chief Justice Robert Bauman wrote that while long waits for treatment have denied some patients their charter rights to life and security of the person, those violations are permitted under the principles of fundamental justice.

Bauman said the laws that Day objects to are meant to ensure equitable provision of health care, and prevent the creation of a two-tier system where access to potentially life-saving treatment depends on wealth.

More to come.