Emmerdale theory: Dawn Taylor to claim her second victim as she takes revenge on Harriet

But with all this said and done, could it really be the end of the road for Harriet after almost 10 years of being on the show?

Speaking about the possibility of leaving the role, the actress who plays Harriet, Katherine, said: “You always worry that your days might be numbered.

“There have got to be consequences, whether that happens a year down the line or two years down the line, you can’t get away with murder.

“But I’ll stay for as long as they want me to stay. I love the show and the role; thank heavens for it,” she told The Sun.

Will Harriet live to see another day or will she end up six feet under?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.