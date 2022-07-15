EuroMillions results LIVE: Friday’s winning numbers for £191m jackpot draw on July 15

Tonight’s Euromillions draw gives people across Europe the chance to take home a staggering £191million – its biggest lottery prize ever – if they secure the jackpot, as well as additional opportunities to win smaller sums from the pot. The draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday and results are announced at approximately 8.45pm.
EuroMillions is played between nine European countries, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland.
Hundreds have been lucky winners of the EuroMillions jackpot since its first draw in February 2004, with players landing prizes between €10 million and €220 million.
The last jackpot to be won fell into the hands of Gloucester couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, who became the country’s biggest ever National Lottery winners of £184 million in May 2022.
The draw closes at 7.30pm, so to be in with a chance of winning, you need to buy your ticket before then.
Tonight’s winning EuroMillions numbers
The EuroMillions draw has not yet taken place.
Numbers are expected just after 8.45pm.
Express.co.uk will announce the results of tonight’s draw here when they are available.
If you match fewer numbers, you can still take home pretty large sums. You’ll be entered into the Millionaire Maker draw with every ticket, which will turn the lucky ticket holder into a millionaire if their raffle code is picked.
You can buy tickets online or in an authorised store – there will be a sign outside promoting the lottery.
How to improve your odds of winning
With millions taking part across nine European countries, odds of winning are naturally quite slim. However, there are certain ways you can boost your chances.
You could join a syndicate, which means to join a group of players purchasing tickets.
If one person wins, the group splits the money.
Having a share of multiple lines as opposed to just one singular will improve your chances of winning.
Another option, suggested by EuroMillions, is to play with random numbers greater than 31.
Most players use significant dates to select numbers, which limits their choice to 31 and under.
The odds of a random set of numbers being drawn are the same as the odds of a familiar pattern being drawn, but the prize amounts are partly determined by how many players win.
So by choosing a mix of small and large numbers, you’re more likely to choose numbers that haven’t been picked as much by others.
