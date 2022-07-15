EuroMillions results LIVE: Friday’s winning numbers for £191m jackpot draw on July 15

Tonight’s Euromillions draw gives people across Europe the chance to take home a staggering £191million – its biggest lottery prize ever – if they secure the jackpot, as well as additional opportunities to win smaller sums from the pot. The draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday and results are announced at approximately 8.45pm.

EuroMillions is played between nine European countries, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland.

Hundreds have been lucky winners of the EuroMillions jackpot since its first draw in February 2004, with players landing prizes between €10 million and €220 million.

The last jackpot to be won fell into the hands of Gloucester couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, who became the country’s biggest ever National Lottery winners of £184 million in May 2022.

The draw closes at 7.30pm, so to be in with a chance of winning, you need to buy your ticket before then.

