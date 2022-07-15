‘Everyone deserves a pay rise!’ Mick Lynch erupts at BBC host over unmet demands





RMT Boss Mick Lynch claimed everyone in the country deserved a pay rise despite economic inflation concerns. Mr Lynch stated that a deal with Network Rail should have been done last year when inflation was at 7.1. The union boss mocked Mr Jack by saying if rail workers didn’t get a pay rise neither would broadcast journalists. The rail union have added more strike dates in order to cause disruption in July and August in order to get their demands met.

Mr Jack said: “As of many other groups have not had pay rises, and I don’t think anyone… Well many of them will not think that an inflation-matching 10 percent pay rise would be realistic. “Would you accept that’s unrealistic?” Mr Lynch told Radio 4s Today programme: “Well the deal should have been done a while ago. “Inflation was at various levels when the Network Rail deal should have been done last year. it was at 7.1. JUST IN: ‘Desperate’ Putin authorises over 100 new laws in a day including Hitler-esque youth group

Mr Lynch added: “And there are various anniversary dates for train operators. “But everybody deserves a pay rise in this country! “If our members don’t get a pay rise, there won’t be a pay rise for cleaners and for catering workers and retail workers, or broadcast journalists. “It doesn’t work like that, everybody is getting poorer in this country and everybody deserves a pay rise and our members just happen to be in the focus.” READ MORE:’Conviction Brexiteer!’ Penny Mordaunt’s allies fire back following Lord Frost attack

Secretary for Transport Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: “ASLEF train drivers earn almost £60k (median salary). “That’s over 2x UK average & far more than the very workers who’ll be most impacted by ASLEF’S premature strikes. “It’s clear union bosses are more interested in orchestrating maximum disruption, rather than modernising railway.” He added: “We’ve supported London transport with over £5bn of funding. Despite already agreeing an extension, TfL & the Mayor still haven’t provided vital information which we have repeatedly asked for. “In light of this, we have agreed to another extension.” READ NEXT