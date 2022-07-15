Failure of relationship no ground to file rape case: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

Holding that the failure of relationship is no ground to file a rape case, where a woman has been willingly living with a man, the Supreme Court granted bail to a man from Rajasthan in the case.

What the top court says The observations in the present order are only for the purpose of deciding the pre-arrest bail application. The investigation shall proceed uninfluenced by the observations made in the present order.

A Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta said that in view of the fact that the complainant (woman) had willingly been staying with the appellant (man) and had the relationship; if the relationship is not working out, it can’t be a ground for registering an FIR for rape under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC.

“It is the admitted case of the complainant that she was in a relationship with the appellant for a period of four years. It is admitted by Himanshu Sharma, learned counsel for the respondent No.2/complainant, that when the relationship started, she was 21 years old,” the Bench noted. Allowing Ansaar Mohammad’s appeal, the top court set aside the Rajasthan HC verdict and ordered him to be released on bail to the satisfaction of the competent authority.

The man had challenged the May 19 order rejecting his plea for pre-arrest bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, 1973.