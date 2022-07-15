Free bus pass: The UK areas where you can get free travel before pension age

People may be able to benefit from free travel discounts before they reach state pension age.
On its website, Age UK said: “It’s also worth contacting the individual coach and train operators to see if they offer discounts for older people.
“For example, National Express offers a Senior Coachcard for people who are 60 and over. It costs £12.50 and offers a third off your travel throughout the year.
“Some local authorities offer concessions that apply to local public transport. Contact your local council for more information about what they offer.”
