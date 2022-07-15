Free Movies With a Downtown View in Rochester Friday: ‘Like a mini festival’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity for your Friday night, look no further!

Movies With a Downtown View returns to Martin Luther King Jr. Park Friday evening. News 8’s Ally Peters sat down with Stefanie and Jason Schwingle, co-producers of MWADV, to hear about the unique event and how it was started.

“We started this event through the Washington Square Park Community Association, our nonprofit in Downtown Rochester, in 2014,” Jason said. “We started this from the community perspective, because we wanted to give back to the community. We wanted to provide a free event that was open to the public and that was accessible by all.”

This summer, MWADV is hosting three movie showings, all in Downtown Rochester.

The first movie is Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ which is playing Friday night at MLK Park. Attendees can expect a great movie, along with some local food and various activities.

“The event starts at seven, the movie will start around 8:45 p.m.,” Stefanie said. “We’ll have music playing, we have food and drinks available for purchase from food trucks, we’ll have ice cream, we have free snacks. As a partner, Foodlink is going to be providing snacks to the first 200 guests. Our co-producers this year is the Downtown Definitely events, they will have free snacks and free water.

The following Friday, on August 5, ‘Back to the Future’ will be playing at the Roc City Skatepark. The last movie showing will be at MLK Park on August 26, where people can catch ‘Remember the Titans.’

“We’ll have giveaways, so it’s a whole experience. It’s almost like a little mini-festival and a lot of fun,” Stefanie said.

Along with providing a free and fun event for families, Stefanie and Jason both agree that MWADV is also about bringing more people to the Downtown area.

“As the city is going through what can be perceived as a tough time right now, we want to make sure that people get out know their neighbors, really enjoy the space, the unique spaces that we have in Downtown Rochester, and we really have this belief that if you get to know your neighbor on that level, then we can all work together, specifically to make the city the best it can be,” Jason said.

Those attending the movies are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. All movies will be shown with open captioning and there will be an ASL interpreter for announcements and giveaways.

Additional information on MWADV can be found through Downtown Definitely or the Washington Square Community Association.

The event is sponsored by Buckingham Properties.