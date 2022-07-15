Free Play Days – For the King, MLB The Show 22, and Tropico 6 – Xbox Wire

Honor your king, be El Presidente, or play in the big leagues during Free Play Days. For the King, MLB The Show 22, and Tropico 6 are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, July 14 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

For the King

MLB The Show 22 Xbox One ( $59.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $29.99 (Free Play Days)

Tropico 6

For the King

The king has been murdered and the realm is in peril! Heed the call with your fellow adventurers in this RPG which you can play solo or with friends. Brave the elements with your make-shift party. Fight horrific creatures with your special skills and magical weapons. As you explore, collect and amass Lore to permanently unlock the mysteries of Fahrul for use in future adventures. Only you can save the kingdom and honor your fallen king!

MLB The Show 22

Weekends were made for baseball! Take to the diamond in MLB The Show 22. Create and use multiple ballplayers and customize those ballplayers how you want to aid in your progression. For newer players, you can choose from multiple difficulty levels to get the hang of the basics. Play March all the way into October the way you want with tools to utilize customized uniforms, logos, and stadiums. Live out your dream matchups with new legends joining the diamond. And after a fun weekend of baseball, continue the game with sales of 40% – 50% off MLB The Show 22.

Tropico 6

This weekend, lead your own island republic and its people through four distinctive eras. Invest and build up your infrastructure across multiple islands. Rally the people with election speeches that inspire with promises you can’t possibly keep. Make alliances on the international stage or send your Tropicans on raids to steal beloved symbols like the Eiffel Tower. Recruit or compete against your fellow statesman and dictators in cooperative and competitive multiplayer. Both the standard and the next gen edition are unlocked this weekend. It’s good to be El Presidente!

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.