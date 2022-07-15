Fuel pump rip-off! Shapps urged to stop ‘greedy’ oil companies ‘fleecing’ UK drivers





Mr Halfon called on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to create a new monitoring body to regulate prices. Since the start of June, the price of Brent Oil has fallen in Sterling by a 19 percent, and by 22 percent in US dollars. During the same six-week period there was a 15 percent fall in the cost of wholesale petrol, and a four percent drop in buying bulk diesel.

However, an analysis by watchdog FairFuelUK indicated none of these reductions have been passed on to Britain’s beleaguered motorists, with pump prices jumping by nine percent for petrol, and eight percent for diesel. Mr Halfon, MP for Harlow in Essex, said: “How on earth can pump prices be rocketing when wholesale and oil costs are plummeting?” Referring to FairFuelUK’s founder, he added: “This perennial plundering of hard-working drivers’ pockets has to be stopped. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps must put in place immediately, mine and Howard Cox’s long called for PumpWatch, a proposed independent pump pricing monitoring body.

“These greedy oil companies must explain why they continue to fleece low income families, small businesses and the haulage industry at will.”A few garages were at last now showing what pump prices should be, Mr Cox pointed out. For example, a Shell garage in Newton Abbot and a Texaco garage in Manchester are now displaying petrol prices at 164.9p and 169.9p respectively and on current wholesale prices were still making correspondingly 11p and 16p profit per litre. He added: “The welcome low pump prices at the Newton Abbott Shell garage, show just how corrupt the fuel supply continues to be. JUST IN: Deadly ‘nosebleed’ disease leaves scientists scrambling

Referring to competition regulator the Competition & Markets Authority, Mr Cox added: “The CMA will show a dereliction of their duty to UK consumers, if from their latest enquiry, they fail to recognise the disgusting blatant chronic opportunistic profiteering, and then do nothing to initiate serious penalties against greedy fuel supply chain businesses not passing big wholesale falls to their forecourts. Ironically retailers are it seems being screwed by these businesses, just as much as drivers. “And above all, the new Prime Minister must introduce a pump pricing watchdog, that MP Robert Halfon and myself have been long calling for. To finally bring fairness, transparency and honesty to the cost of filling up. “This independent consumer price protection body, PumpWatch is now even more than essential.”

If former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and successor Nadhim Zahawi had followed Germany in cutting Fuel Duty by 25p per litre to help lessen the pain of the cost of living crisis, petrol and diesel would between 20p and 30p lower per litre, FuelWatchUK pointed out. Germany’s cartel office today said it has since May been investigating the divergence between crude oil prices, refinery sale prices and service station prices but had not yet drawn any conclusions on whether it had any basis to take action. Germany introduced a discount on gasoline for the months of June, July and August to help motorists cope with soaring prices as part of relief measures responding to the increasing cost of living, but continuing high prices have led to accusations of price gouging by the oil industry.

A cartel office spokesperson said it had been looking into the price discrepancies but had not drawn any conclusions. A spokesman said: “At this stage, however, we are not yet able to make any statements about actual profit margins or the passing on of the petrol discount. “The results (of this sectoral study) could give us a basis to tackle possible violations of cartel law in a targeted fashion.”