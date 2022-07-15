GB News host shut down for joking over ‘lethal weather’ warnings ‘Many will die’

As temperatures soar across the UK and a national emergency has been declared following the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, John was invited onto GB News to discuss what it all means. However, as he declared weather charts for next week as “frightening”, host Bev Turner insisted meteorologists were being “harbingers of doom” and joked everyone should be out enjoying the sun.

As she welcomed John to the show, Bev remarked: “See John, you’re outside enjoying the sunshine. It’s not too hot, is it?”

“No it’s absolutely lovely, it’s 20 degrees out here, it’s perfect,” John replied before warning it would get hotter.

“But on a serious note folks, by early next week, you can scrap 20 degrees, it could well be 40 degrees.

“I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands of excess deaths next week.”

READ MORE: Naga Munchetty hits back as Charlie Stayt scolds star: ‘Be quiet!’