George Harrison Loved When People Didn’t Recognize Him in Public

After experiencing Beatlemania for years, George Harrison was relieved when people didn’t recognize him in public. For most of his life, George felt that he couldn’t go anywhere without people harassing him. However, eventually, the Beatlemaniacs grew up and treated George like anyone else.

George Harrison speaking to the public | Ebet Roberts/Redferns

George Harrison wished he was anonymous and invisible to the public

In 1975, George told David Herman at WNEW-FM (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters) that as a famous person, he had no freedom. George wished he was anonymous and invisible to the public.

“To a degree, but I don’t really choose, you know? This is the funny thing,” George explained. “It’s like, to say, in some respects, my life, to be me, is … I’m not sure if it was a blessing or a curse, you see, because, the blessing is that you’re rich and famous and all this looks rosy.

“But on the other hand, behind the scenes, to know that what then you expect of yourself by knowing what you know through being what you’ve been, that’s the thing of learning and knowledge. And then, of what others expect of you and then all the millions of situations you get involved with by being that person.

“This goes for like anybody who goes through a similar sort of situation. Then in some respects it’s a pain in the neck.”

Herman asked if George was sometimes lonely.

“Sure, sometimes it is,” George said. “Sometimes it’s just hard. You’d just like to be anonymous. Sometimes I’d just like to be invisible, even now after 10 or whatever, twelve years, of that. I still find I can’t even go out.

“If I want to go out and watch somebody singing at the Roxy or something, I go in there and it’s like the club tilts over. I become part of the show. And that’s amazing after all that time. Sometimes it’s nice to be invisible and just go out and just be nobody.”

Even five years after The Beatles split, George still felt like he couldn’t go out.