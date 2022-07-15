Categories
George Harrison Loved When People Didn’t Recognize Him in Public

After experiencing Beatlemania for years, George Harrison was relieved when people didn’t recognize him in public. For most of his life, George felt that he couldn’t go anywhere without people harassing him. However, eventually, the Beatlemaniacs grew up and treated George like anyone else.

George Harrison speaking to the public at The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1988.

George Harrison speaking to the public | Ebet Roberts/Redferns

George Harrison wished he was anonymous and invisible to the public

In 1975, George told David Herman at WNEW-FM (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters) that as a famous person, he had no freedom. George wished he was anonymous and invisible to the public.

