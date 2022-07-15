Hair loss: NHS nurse recommends ‘superfoods’ to boost hair growth – ‘Powerful’

The expert said: “Sea buckthorn oil contains 190 nutrients and phytonutrients for both the skin and hair.

“Vitamin A, C, and E as well as omega-3, 6, 7, and 9 present in sea buckthorn oil enhance circulation in the scalp and improve natural hair growth and maintenance.”

Papaya

Packed with vitamins A, B and C as well as proteolytic enzymes, papaya offers antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties.

Francis suggested whipping up a hair conditioning mask with half a papaya and a cup of coconut oil for stimulating growth and preventing dandruff.

