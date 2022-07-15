Happy holidays? Don’t bet on it. Experts warn of a summer travel of chaos

They said many will see flights rescheduled or even cancelled. John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, the world’s leading provider of digital flight information and intelligence, said: “Sadly, the ­problems we see today are with us for the summer.

“Airlines have made capacity adjustments and airports are ­limiting the number of passengers.”

“The situation will get marginally better, but if we really want to see a return to the very few issues faced [pre-Covid] in 2019 then be prepared to pay more.”

Airports have been hamstrung by a lack of properly trained staff able to cope with demand, leading to huge queues at check-in and security, such as those seen at Manchester yesterday. There have been air traffic control restrictions and strikes to cope with too.

Services have been slashed by British Airways on what it calls “multi-frequency routes”, such as Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, and Madrid, in a bid to get families to popular holiday destinations.

Some families have abandoned foreign summer holiday plans and are booking a staycation instead, with a rush on UK accommodation expected in the next week.

The Daily Express asked major airports and carriers why the ­situation had rapidly deteriorated and what steps are being taken to ensure holidays go ahead. The responses are published below.