How hot does it need to be for schools to close? ‘Extreme heat’ warnings issued across UK

As Britain basks in its second heatwave of the year, the Met Office has issued amber and red weather warnings for the “exceptional hot spell” of forecasted 40C temperatures parts of the UK are due to see. The signal warns of “population-wide adverse health effects leading to potential serious illness or danger to life”.
The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focused a little more east and north on Tuesday.
“Currently, there is a 50 percent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 percent we will see a new maximum temperature reached.”
“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.
“Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”
The amber weather warning is in place for Sunday over parts of England, Wales and Scotland, and two red warnings have been issued for Monday and Tuesday spanning areas from London to Manchester.
So, what could these weather conditions mean for schools?
How hot does it need to be for schools to close?
Currently, there are no laws in place forcing schools to close when temperatures reach certain levels.
It adds that the employer must “keep the temperature at a comfortable level” and “provide clean and fresh air”.
Schools may choose to relax the uniform to make the day more bearable, but this is up to individual schools and they’ll inform you of such.
Similar to the above, there is always a chance headteachers of their respective schools can decide to close the school if they believe staff and students are at risk.
In fact, a number of schools across the UK have announced plans to close early next week in response to the extreme weather forecast.
The Department of Education underlined the Government’s heatwave plan for teachers and other education professionals, stating: “We aren’t advising schools to close during high temperatures.
“But school leaders should make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable.”
