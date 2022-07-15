‘It’s dangerous’: Fuel ‘hack’ driver claims can save hundreds hit with a furious backlash





Hank Green is a teacher and “science communicator” who has been described as a “Youtube icon”. He is the founder of VidCon and has more than six million followers on TikTok and over 477 million likes on the platform, as well as one million Instagram followers at the time of writing.

Hank has a B.S. in Biochemistry from Eckerd College and then went on to achieve an M.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana. As well as his formal education, the creator has maintained a constant passion for all things science, founding the blog EcoGeek and writing for various scientific publications. Recently he used his platform to critique a fuel hack that has gone viral on TikTok. Hank called the tip “dangerous” as well as insisting that it just wouldn’t work. The hack, covered previously by Express.co.uk, saw a US driver claim using a funnel could help save money on fuel. READ MORE: ‘Fuel hack’ driver claims could save you hundreds causes fierce debate

The road user said the air in your petrol means drivers are being charged for more petrol than they are using. “A quick workaround if this problem comes up, with diesel especially, is a funnel,” the social media user claimed. Hank addressed the tip in a video on his TikTok, which now has 3.6 million views. He said: “Nothing in this video makes sense. The internal logic of the video doesn’t even make sense is what’s really getting me. “He’s saying there’s a bunch of air in the gas, so you fill your tank with 10 gallons of gas but you’re getting two gallons. “He says you’ve got to put something in the gas tank so that you can get the air out but that doesn’t help you because you already paid for it.” DON’T MISS

Not only this, but Hank took umbrage with the suggestion to use a funnel to fill your tank too. “And then he’s using a funnel,” Hank went on. “Do not use a funnel, it’s dangerous, you’re getting a bunch of gas fumes around. “Both in terms of flammability and there’s like a bunch of carcinogens in it. “Also your gas is just evaporating into the air so =it’s not going into your tank.” Lastly, Hank went on: “Gas pumps don’t work this way. They don’t put air in, they can’t put air in. “When (fuel is) coming out (pumps) only measure the liquid that’s coming through and that is calibrated by a person who is not the gas station.”

A car expert agreed that this hack is, indeed, dangerous. Andrew Marshall at Carmoney told Express.co.uk: “Using a funnel at a fuel station is probably not a good idea for a couple of reasons. “Firstly, it is a little dangerous as using a funnel where it is not required can lead to a fuel spill on your hands or elsewhere. “Secondly, using a funnel is not necessary when re-fuelling as the pump nozzle is already designed to fit right into the tank. “A funnel would be a slower and more dangerous way of filling up. We would suggest only using a funnel when required such as trying to fill a smaller container.”

This fuel hack is just one of the many springing up on sites like TikTok amid the cost of living crisis and the rising fuel prices in the UK and across the world. Another such tip involves knowing when to open and close your windows to save money on petrol. The hack could mean drivers use 20 percent less petrol when driving at speed, and it’s all to do with trying to stay cool. Driving test experts have detailed the tip among a number of other methods to save money on petrol. They claim Britons will “use up less fuel” by rolling their windows up over certain speeds – even during a heatwave.